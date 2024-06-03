Juan Soto Continues to Pummel Baseballs as He Rides into Record Books
The New York Yankees rallied for an improbable comeback win on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning to win 7-5.
The comeback, which was punctuated by the second home run of the day for Juan Soto, moved the Yankees to an American League-best 42-19 on the season. The Giants are now 29-31 after the loss.
With the multi-home run game, Soto continues to re-write the record books, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
SOTO HOMER AGAIN
this was Juan Soto’s 20th career multi-HR game
only players with MORE multi-HR games before turning 26:
Mel Ott: 24
Eddie Mathews: 21
tied w/:
Hal Trosky: 20
Soto went 3-for-5 in the win and continues to put up absurd numbers during his first season in New York. He's hitting .322 with 17 homers, 53 RBI and four stolen bases. He's posting an OPS of 1.031 and is well on his way to another All-Star Game appearance.
Given his age and production history, Soto is also on track to receive the second-biggest contract in baseball history this offseason, smaller than only the deal that Shohei Ohtani (10-years, $700 million) signed this past offseason.
The 25-year-old Soto is already a mutli-time All-Star, a batting champion, a World Series champion (2019), and a home run derby champion. He's hitting .287 for his career, which began in 2018.
The Yankees will be off on Monday as they travel back to the East Coast but they will take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
