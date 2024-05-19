Juan Soto in Absolutely Unreal Historic Company After Big Game Saturday
The New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon, 6-1, at Yankee Stadium as Juan Soto put together another big day at the plate.
The star outfielder went 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI. He's now hitting .317 with 11 homers in his first year in New York.
Furthermore, the big game moved him even further up one of the most incredible lists in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most games reaching base safely 4+ times before turning 26, since 1901:
Mickey Mantle: 93
Jimmie Foxx: 82
Ted Williams: 81
Juan Soto: 78
Arky Vaughan: 75
There were questions about how Soto would handle New York and the high expectations after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres this offseason, but thus far, he's handled everything perfectly.
Hitting in front of Aaron Judge, the Yankees have one of the best tandems of any lineup in all of baseball.
At just the age of 25, Soto is already one of the more accomplished players in baseball. He's won a batting title, a World Series (2019), is a multi-time All-Star and is a home run derby champion. He's a career .286 hitter who has a ridiculous .948 OPS over seven big league seasons.
The Yankees are now 32-15 and in first place in the American League East.
They'll finish out the series with the White Sox on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET. They'll then welcome the Seattle Mariners to town for four games beginning Monday.
