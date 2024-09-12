New York Yankees' Juan Soto on Verge of Incredible History After Big Game on Wednesday
The New York Yankees used extra-innings to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The win moves the Yankees to 84-62 this season while the loss drops Kansas City to 80-67.
New York now leads the American League East by 1.5 games over the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals are now 1.5 games up on the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card spot in the AL. They are seeking their first playoff berth since 2015.
In the win, Yankees star Juan Soto went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Pairing with Aaron Judge in the Yankees order, he's got 39 bombs this season to go along with 100 RBI.
If and when he hits his next home run, Soto will join an incredible group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto now has 199 career HR, 8th-most before turning 26, behind only:
Jimmie Foxx: 222
Eddie Mathews: 222
Alex Rodriguez: 216
Mel Ott: 211
Mickey Mantle: 207
Albert Pujols: 201
Frank Robinson: 200
Every one of those players is a Hall of Fame player or a Hall of Fame talent (Rodriguez), showing the kind of track that Soto is on. The 25-year-old is hitting .289 this season with a .998 OPS. While Judge is likely to win the MVP Award in the American League, Soto is going to finish in the top five in voting as well.
The Yankees will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Boston Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET
