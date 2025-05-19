New York Yankees Key Offseason Acquisition Joins More Rare Team History in Sunday Gem
The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 8-2 on Sunday night, finishing off the Subway Series with a series-clinching victory.
The win puts the Yankees at 27-19 as they continue to pace the American League East. The Mets fell to 29-18 with the loss.
The Yankees exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and Max Fried did his part on the mound once again. The offseason acquisition, who was signed to an eight-year deal, went six strong innings. He gave up just two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight.
His ERA sits at a historic 1.29, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Lowest ERA in first 10 starts of season, Yankees since ER official (1913):
1984 Phil Niekro: 1.20
2025 Max Fried: 1.29
1952 Allie Reynolds: 1.31
The 31-year-old is 6-0 and has struck out 60 batters in 62.2 innings. Not only is he looking like an All-Star, he's looking like the leader in the clubhouse for the American League Cy young Award.
A nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves and Yankees, he's 79-36 lifetime. He helped Atlanta win the World Series during the 2021 season and is hoping to help New York achieve the same thing this year.
The Yankees will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as left-hander Patrick Corbin (TEX) pitches against Will Warren (NYY).
Warren is 2-2 with a 4.61 ERA.
