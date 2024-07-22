New York Yankees' Juan Soto Makes History With Another 2-Home Run Performance

(Update) Most career multi-home run games by age 25 or younger - MLB history:

24- Mel Ott

21- Soto (Adding a 3-run shot in the 8th to give his #Yankees a 9-1 lead against the Rays)

21- Eddie Mathews

20- Hal Trosky

19- Jimmie Foxx

19- Willie Mays

19- Bob Horner

19- Alex Rodriguez https://t.co/1BayNUxGlC