New York Yankees Legend Made Baseball History vs. Seattle Mariners 13 Years Ago Today

September 13th marks a very special anniversary for New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera.

Yankees Mariano Rivera comes into the game in the 9th inning during the 79th MLB All-Star Game at the old Yankee Stadium in the Bronx July 15, 2008. The American League won the game 4-3 in the 15th inning of a game that took just under 5 hours to play.
It was on this day back in 2011 that New York Yankees legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera made history by recording his 600th career save.

He did so on Sept. 13, 2011 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park (Safeco Field then). He was the second player to ever accomplish that feat, joining fellow Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

Thirteen years ago today, Mariano Rivera became just the second pitcher in history to reach a remarkable milestone: 600 saves.

Rivera is seen as the greatest relief pitcher of all-time, as he finished his career with 652 career saves in the regular season. He was 82-60 overall with a 2.21 ERA. He was also a 13-time All-Star, a five-time World Series champion and a five-time Rolaids Relief Pitcher of the Year.

In addition to his regular season numbers, Rivera was incredible in the postseason. He played in 32 lifetime playoff series, registering a 0.70 ERA in 96 games. He also had 42 saves in the playoffs and struck out 110 batters in 141.0 playoff innings.

Rivera's 652 saves are the most ever in baseball history. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2019. He was a unanimous first-ballot selection, earning votes on all 425 ballots.

As far as the all-time saves list goes: Rivera has 652, Hoffman has 601, Lee Smith has 478, while active players Kenley Jansen (446) and Craig Kimbrel (440) round out the top five.

