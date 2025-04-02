New York Yankees' Lineup Continues to Make Home Run History in Spite of Loss
Even in a loss, the New York Yankees' bats continued to belt home runs.
Left fielder Jasson Domínguez got the Yankees on the board in the third inning of Tuesday's series-opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting a 377-foot solo home run to right-center. Shortstop Anthony Volpe tied the score with a 418-foot solo bomb of his own in the fourth, while designated hitter Ben Rice hit one to cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the ninth.
While Domínguez's homer was his first of the 2025 regular season, that made two for Rice and three for Volpe.
The Yankees ultimately lost 7-5, dropping their first game of the year, but their power surge helped them make history regardless.
According to OptaSTATS, the Yankees are the first team in MLB history to have nine different players hit at least one home run in the first four games of a regular season. Of those nine players, three of them have three-plus – Volpe, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. – which also stands alone atop the all-time leaderboards.
On the whole, the Yankees' 18 home runs through four games are also an MLB record.
The new-look "torpedo" bats have been credited for the Yankees' explosion at the plate, convincing other teams and players across the league to order shipments of their own. It may take a while for anyone else to catch up with New York, though, considering the No. 2 home run-hitting team in the American League is the Athletics with 10 through six games.
The Yankees will continue their series against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
