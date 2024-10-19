New York Yankees Major Trade Acquisition Joins Bryce Harper in Rare Baseball History
In another game full of twists-and-turns, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-6 on Friday night at Progressive Field in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
The Yankees now have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and are just one win away from a return trip to the World Series. They haven't been there since 2009, which was also the last title for the organization.
The win saw a number of great performances, including a three-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton, but it also some interesting anamolies as well.
For instance, Yankees closer Tommy Kahnle threw 18 pitches in the ninth inning - all changeups. Furthermore, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became just the second cleanup hitter in the last 30 years of playoff history to execute a sacrifice bunt.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he joined Bryce Harper of all people in that club.
cleanup hitters with sac bunt, Yankees postseason history:
2024 ALCS G4 Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1926 WS G1, G5 Bob Meusel
Chisholm joins Bryce Harper in 2022 NLDS G1 as only starting No. 4 batters to do so in PS in Wild Card era
Chisholm Jr. was acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins and is hitting just .129 this postseason with one homer and one RBI. He also has two stolen bases.
The 26-year-old hit .256 for the regular season with 24 homers. He hit 11 with the Yankees in just 46 games.
The Yankees and Guardians will play again on Saturday night in Game 5. First pitch is 8:08 p.m. ET.
