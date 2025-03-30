New York Yankees Make All Kinds of Baseball History in Lopsided Saturday Affair
The New York Yankees made all sorts of history in Saturday's 20-9 drubbing of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
New York hit nine home runs in total, including getting three from reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.
They also got home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Oswald Peraza.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
With Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are the second team to get three consecutive HR from former MVPs (since BBWAA began voting in 1931), joining:
8/31/24 LAD Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman
ALSO to begin a game!!
h/t @EliasSports
And this one, also from Langs:
With Austin Wells and Paul Goldschmidt, this is the first time in MLB history that a team hit a leadoff home run in consecutive games, and it was the first career start in the leadoff position for each batter.
H/t @EliasSports
The Yankees lost Juan Soto in the offseason and have lost Giancarlo Stanton to injury at the start of the year, but they still feature a potent attack, led by Judge.
Given the injuries on the staff to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, the Yankees might need to mash their way to more victories than usual. Stanton has resumed swinging a bat but there's no word yet on when he might be able to return.
The Yankees and Brewers will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Aaron Civale will pitch for Milwaukee while Marcus Stroman gets the ball for New York.
