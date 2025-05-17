New York Yankees Make History Pitching Around Familiar New York Mets Star Juan Soto
Carlos Rodón wasn't about to let Juan Soto embarrass him Friday night.
The New York Yankees lefty dealt the newly-minted New York Mets superstar a five-pitch walk in the first inning. When Rodón and Soto met again in the fourth, Soto fouled off two pitches and worked an eight-pitch walk. The result was the same in the fifth.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Soto is the third Yankee-turned-Met ever to have a three-walk game against the Yankees. Curtis Granderson received the same treatment in 2016, as did Todd Zeile in 2004.
Once Rodón got the hook, Soto finally got the chance to put the ball in play. He grounded out to short on a full count to end the seventh inning, stranding a runner on second. Then, with two outs and two on in the ninth, Soto flied out.
The Yankees got the last laugh, winning the series opener 6-2. And while Soto got on base three times, he scored just one run and didn't record a hit.
Soto is batting .252 with eight home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, an .845 OPS and a 1.8 WAR through 44 games this season. In 157 games with the Yankees last year, he hit .288 with 41 home runs, 31 doubles, 109 RBIs, a .989 OPS and a 7.9 WAR.
The Yankees tried to bring Soto back on a record-breaking contract when he hit free agency this past winter, considering his production at the plate and all they gave up to get him from the San Diego Padres. Soto turned down the reigning American League champions, however, ultimately securing a 15-year, $765 million contract across town.
Through one game of the famed Subway Series, the Yankees have done their best to show they don't miss Soto. But with both clubs leading their respective divisions, maybe the debate will wind up being settled in October.
Game two between the Mets and Yankees will get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.
