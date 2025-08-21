New York Yankees Make Home Run History Not Seen Since 1950 in Latest Win
The New York Yankees had to sweat out extra innings, but they found a way to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Rookie Cam Schlittler carried a perfect game through six innings and Austin Wells and Trent Grisham each had multi-home run games, which contributed to some team history for Aaron Boone's lineup.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Yankees are the second team to have five individual multi-HR performances by players over a two-game span, joining the Boston Red Sox between June 7 and June 8, 1950
h/t @EliasSports
Wells and Grisham joined Jose Caballero, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger with multi-home run games in the series. New York is now 69-57 and they've moved into the first wild card spot in the American League, ahead of both the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
David Bednar earned the win for New York despite blowing a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, and Devin Williams earned the save, his 21st of the campaign.
Stanton also hit a home run, his 15th of the season. He's been red-hot since coming off the injured list, and is now hitting .311.
The Yankees will now fly back home to start a huge series with the Red Sox on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as right-hander Lucas Giolito goes for Boston against Luis Gil.
Giolito, who signed a two-year deal before the 2024 season, is 8-2 with a 3.63 ERA. Gil, who won the American League Rookie of the Year Award last season, is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA.
