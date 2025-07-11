New York Yankees Make MLB History With Yet Another Wild Comeback Victory
The New York Yankees couldn't get anything going against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, falling victim to 7.0 hitless innings from Bryan Woo.
But after breaking up the no-hit bid in the eighth, New York's offense exploded and made it count when it mattered most.
The Yankees chased Woo off the mound with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly. Then, Giancarlo Stanton delivered a pinch-hit home run off Matt Brash, cutting the Mariners' lead to two.
Austin Wells added a two-RBI single in the ninth to force extras, while Aaron Judge's walk-off sac fly in the 10th secured the comeback victory. New York went from down five runs, unable to get anyone on base, to winning 6-5.
But for as wild of a turnaround as it was, it wasn't the first time the Yankees have accomplished the feat in 2025. San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease dealt 6.0 no-hit innings against New York back on May 7, only for the Yankees to come back, force extra innings and walk it off in the 10th.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, the Yankees are the only team in at least the last 100 years to record multiple extra-inning wins after being no-hit through 6.0 innings in the same season.
The Yankees have now won four games in a row, easing the damage from their previous six-game skid. They still trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 2.0 games in the AL East, but they have a 4.0-game cushion in the AL Wild Card race.
New York will close out the first half by hosting the Chicago Cubs this weekend. First pitch for game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
