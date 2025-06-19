New York Yankees Make More Undesirable History as Losing Streak Reaches 6 Games
The New York Yankees finally broke their 30-inning scoreless streak courtesy of a Jazz Chisholm Jr. home run Wednesday night, but they were still unable to get back in the win column.
Instead, the Los Angeles Angels clung on for the 3-2 victory, clinching the series in the Bronx in the process. The Yankees, meanwhile, dropped their sixth game in a row and have scored just seven runs over their last seven contests.
Per Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, the Yankees' ongoing cold streak marks the second time in franchise history they have posted six-plus losses and seven runs or fewer over a span of seven games. The last time they sank this low was between Sept. 1 and 7, 1908.
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt reportedly held a players-only meeting after loss No. 5, so the team's veterans should take loss No. 6 seriously as well. Even if manager Aaron Boone assured reporters that it was an open-door meeting that wasn't anything out of the ordinary, New York's struggles at the plate sure are.
The Yankees' 372 runs this season still lead the American league, while their lead atop the AL East still stands at 1.5 games. But considering that lead was 6.5 games three weeks ago, New York certainly isn't trending in the right direction.
The Angels have a chance to sweep the Yankees on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
