New York Yankees Make Unfortunate Team History in Getting Swept by Reds
The New York Yankees were swept by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon as the Pinstripes continue their late June/early July swoon. The Yankees have now lost 13 of their last 17 games and have fallen to 2.0 games back in the American League East division race.
Furthermore, given the hot play of the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees now only lead the third wild card spot by 5.5 games, meaning the grip on a playoff spot in general is now getting tenuous.
The sweep against the Reds also represented an unfortunate nugget in Yankees history, as New York was swept in a three-game series at home for the first time since Interleague Play began in 1997.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
this is the first time that the new york yankees have ever been swept at home in a three-game interleague series
The Yankees are still an excellent team with as good a chance as they've had to win a World Series since they last won in 2009 but they'll have to figure out a way to right the ship soon. The Reds came into town under .500 and reeling, but they were able to control the series from start to finish. Cincinnati is now 42-45.
The Yankees will have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they'll be home again on Friday night with a series against the Red Sox. New York will send Nestor Cortes to the mound against probable All-Star Tanner Houck.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
