New York Yankees Make Woeful Franchise History Over Weekend Against Miami Marlins
The New York Yankees lost to the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon, falling 7-3 at loanDepot park.
With the loss, the Yankees were swept by Miami for the first time in franchise history, and they fell to 60-52 on the season. New York is now in second place in the American League wild race, 1.5 games behind the red-hot Boston Red Sox.
These two teams famously met in the 2003 World Series, with the Marlins beating New York to capture the organization's second-ever World Series title. That Marlins team was led by a young Miguel Cabrera, Josh Beckett and Dontrelle Willis.
They were also led by manager Jack McKeon, who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon.
As for the Yankees, they took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but quickly surrendered three runs in the bottom of the second. Making his first start of the year, reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil went just 3.1 innings, surrendering five earned runs on four walks and five hits. He struck out three.
The Marlins got another home run from Kyle Stowers, his 25th of the campaign.
The Yankees will look to rebound on Monday night when they take on the Texas Rangers in Texas. The Rangers entered play on Sunday just one game back of the third and final wild card spot, so these games also have playoff implications.
First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET as left-hander Max Fried pitches against Patrick Corbin.
