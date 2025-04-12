New York Yankees' Marcus Stroman on Wrong Side of Team History as Poor Performances Continue
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is on the wrong side of team history after giving up five earned runs in just 0.2 innings on Friday night.
The Yankees lost to the Giants 9-1 at Yankee Stadium in a rain-shortened game (six innings). They are now 7-6 on the season.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees with at least 11.50 ERA thru 1st 3 starts of season in last 30 years:
Marcus Stroman (2025)
Phil Hughes (2011)
Chien-Ming Wang (2009)
Jeff Karstens (2007)
Sidney Ponson (2006)
It's been a disastrous start to the season for Stroman, who is in the starting rotation because of injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
This continues a tumultuous stretch for the former All-Star. First, Stroman didn't pitch at all in the playoffs last season for New York as they advanced to the World Series. Then, the Yankees entertained the idea of trading him but were unable to find a deal that worked this offseason. Stroman scoffed at the notion of being used in the bullpen in spring training, which was likely the original plan.
An 11-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Stroman is now 87-86 for his career. A two-time All-Star, he's the former ace of the Blue Jays, getting to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.
Stroman is a free agent at the end of the season, but he has a vesting option that says he'll get another $18 million next year if he hits 140 innings pitched this season. Given the way the year has started, that's not necessarily a given.
