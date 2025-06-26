New York Yankees' Max Fried Continues History-Making Run in Win Over Reds
New York Yankees ace Max Fried continued the stellar start to his Yankees' career on Wednesday, tossing seven brilliant innings in a 7-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Fried gave up one run (unearned) in those seven innings. He gave up just four hits and walked one while striking out seven. Seemingly a lock for the American League team at the All-Star Game next month in Atlanta, Fried is 10-2 with a 1.92 ERA.
He's also making organizational history, according to @StatsCentre:
Lowest ERA by a @Yankees pitcher in their first 17 starts of a season - MLB's "Live Ball Era" (1920-present):
1.73- Whitey Ford (1964)
1.75- Ron Guidry (1978)
1.80- Hank Borowy (1944)
1.81- Allie Reynolds (1952)
1.82- Spud Chandler (1946)
1.91- Ford (1958)
1.92- Max Fried (2025)
When Fried is selected to the All-Star Game, it will put him back in Atlanta, where he starred for the first eight years of his career. He went 73-36 with the Braves, helping them win the 2021 World Series. He also earned two All-Star appearances with the organization before signing an eight-year deal in New York this past offseason.
After the win, the Yankees are now 46-34 through 80 games, which is good enough for first place in the American League East. The Reds, who have been red-hot, are now 42-39. That's good enough for fourth place in the National League Central.
The Yankees will be off on Thursday before returning home to a weekend series with the Athletics.
First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Will Warren (NYY) pitches, while the A's haven't announced a starter.
