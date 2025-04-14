New York Yankees' Carlos Rodón Makes Franchise History With Latest Lackluster Start
Carlos Rodón isn't even halfway through the six-year, $162 million deal he inked with the New York Yankees in December 2022, and his production has left a lot to be desired.
That remained true Sunday, when the 32-year-old left-hander gave up two home runs and four earned runs in 5.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants. Rodón got stuck with his third consecutive loss, falling to 1-3 on the season with a 5.48 ERA and -0.1 WAR.
Over the course his first 50 games in a Yankees uniform, Rodón has allowed 51 home runs. That is tied for the most in franchise history through 50 games alongside J.A. Happ, per New York Yankees Stats.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Rodón is the first Yankees pitcher since A.J. Burnett in 2010 and 2011 to allow 36 home runs, 69 walks and 10 hit batsmen over a 36-game span.
Between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, Rodón went 27-13 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 10.3 WAR. He was named an All-Star both seasons, finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting with the Chicago White Sox in 2021, then finishing sixth in NL Cy Young voting with the Giants in 2022.
Rodón hasn't come anywhere near those heights with the Yankees, although his 16-9 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.223 WHIP and 2.0 WAR in 2024 were respectable. The ensuing postseason, however, he went 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA.
Since arriving in the Bronx in 2023, Rodón is 20-20 with a 4.80 ERA, 1.269 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.1 WAR.
With Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman all on the injured list, the Yankees don't have any choice but to keep leaning on Rodón as a top-two starter. Offseason free agent additions Max Fried and Carlos Carrasco, plus rookie Will Warren, make up the rest of New York's rotation for the time being.
