New York Yankees Pitcher Luke Weaver Makes Team History Through First 10 Games

The Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in a playoff rematch, but Weaver did his job out of the 'pen, once again.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver in 2025 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver in 2025 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. / Via New York Yankees on "X"
The New York Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in a rematch of the American League Championship Series. Tanner Bibee earned the win for Cleveland after going 6.0 strong innings, striking out five. Cade Smith earned his second save of the year.

The win moved Cleveland to 14-9 on the season while the loss dropped the Yankees to 14-10.

Despite the loss, the Yankees are still in first place in the American League East, and there was some history made after Luke Weaver tossed a scoreless eighth inning for New York.

Per Katie Sharp of Stathead on social media:

Luke Weaver This Season:
10 Games
43 Batters Faced
7 Baserunners
0 Runs

Weaver is the 1st pitcher in Yankees history to face that many batters, allow that few baserunners and no runs thru their first 10 games of a season.

Weaver, 31, was a revelation for the Yankees in 2024, going 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 62 games as New York got to the World Series.

A 10-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Yankees, he's 34-45 lifetime with a 4.77 ERA. He's become dominant out of the 'pen for New York though, giving his career a new outlook.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Luis L. Ortiz will pitch for Cleveland while Carlos Rodon goes for New York.

Rodon is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA while Ortiz is 2-2 with a 5.48.

Brady Farkas
