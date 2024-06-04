Fastball

New York Yankees' Pitching Staff Closing in on Team History This Week

The New York Yankees, with the best record in the American League, have gotten remarkable depth from their starting staff this season. So much so, that they are closing in on an impressive team record.

May 31, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees enter play on Tuesday with the best record in the American League.

The pitching staff also enters play with its sights set on team history, which could come later this week.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

Yankees starters have gone at least 4 innings in all 61 games this season

that’s their 2nd-longest such streak at any point in a single season, behind only:

6/30-9/8, 2012: 63

You may look at this and say that four innings isn't super impressive, but it actually is when you consider the factors.

1) The Yankees haven't suffered any in-game injuries to the staff. Yes, Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched yet and now Clarke Schmidt is on the injured list, but the Yankees staff has remained healthy in-game. This is a big deal because it allows Aaron Boone to keep his bullpen fresh and not press it into action too early.

2) Along the same line of thinking, the Yankees haven't had any pitchers get blown out early. The starters have done a good job keeping the team in the game, and again, allowing Boone to keep his bullpen largely in tact.

The Yankees are currently 42-19 on the season and in first place in the American League East. They will open up a new series on Tuesday night at home against the Minnesota Twins, who are in third place in the American League Central.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Bailey Ober (MN) pitches against Luis Gil (NY).

