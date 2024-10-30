New York Yankees' Clay Holmes Could Make Franchise History in Game 5 of World Series
Clay Holmes was one of the best closers in baseball to open the 2024 regular season, until he fell victim to a brutal skid.
Between June 13 and Sept. 18, the New York Yankees reliever put up a 5.46 ERA. Holmes may have recorded 10 saves in that span, but he also blew 10 over that stretch.
The Yankees demoted Holmes down the stretch, and the All-Star has suddenly come back to life in October.
Holmes didn't allow a run in any of his first six postseason appearances. He got beat up in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, but he relatively recovered and got a hold in Game 4.
To open up the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Holmes got another hold in Game 1. New York avoided a sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday, thanks in part to Holmes' 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Holmes got credit for the win, which marked his third so far these playoffs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Holmes is the third Yankees pitcher to notch three wins in relief over the course of a single postseason run.
Sparky Lyle achieved the feat in 1977, while Mike Stanton did so in 2000. New York went on to win the World Series both of those years.
Holmes has a 0.00 ERA through four World Series appearances, allowing just three baserunners in 4.0 innings. On the whole this postseason, he is 3-1 with four holds, a 2.31 ERA and a 1.029 WHIP.
The 0.188 Win Probability Added that Holmes has contributed so far in the Fall Classic ranks fourth on the Yankees behind only Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe and Luke Weaver.
If Holmes is available for Game 5 on Wednesday, and if the Yankees can manage to force a Game 6, perhaps Holmes can break the franchise record for relief wins in a single postseason. Gerrit Cole will take the mound to open the must-win contest, facing off against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
