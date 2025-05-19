New York Yankees Rookie Jorbit Vivas Made History By Working Count vs. New York Mets
The New York Yankees and New York Mets were tied 2-2 midway through the eighth inning Sunday night, setting the stage for a wild finish in the Subway Series rubber match.
With one out and two runners in scoring position, Yankees rookie Jorbit Vivas took strike one from Mets reliever Ryne Stanek. The infielder fouled off three pitches in a row, then laid off of three high fastballs to give himself a full count.
Vivas got back to hacking, tacking on three more foul balls, before finally putting the ball in play on pitch No. 11. The result was a ground ball to first baseman Pete Alonso, who threw it away trying to get the out at home.
That fielder's choice put the Yankees on top 3-2, which become 4-2 soon after, and then 8-2 on Cody Bellinger's dagger grand slam.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Vivas' 11-pitch at-bat marked the most pitches seen by a Yankees player in a plate appearance that gave the team the lead in the eighth inning or later, at least since the pitch count era began in 1988.
Vivas made his MLB debut on May 2 and has appeared in 15 games since. Overall, the 24-year-old is batting .167 with a .465 OPS and -0.2 WAR, totaling three RBIs, four walks and nine strikeouts.
With Oswaldo Cabrera likely out for the season, New York are leaning on Vivas to round out their infield depth at the very least. If he can come through in clutch moments like he did Sunday night, the Yankees' No. 19 prospect could prove himself to be a more significant piece moving forward.
Vivas and the Yankees have Monday off. They will resume action Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.
