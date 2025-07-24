New York Yankees Skipper Just Tied Hall of Fame Manager in Dubious Baseball History
The New York Yankees lost 8-4 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, continuing their slide down the American League East standings. New York is now four games back of the Blue Jays in the division, and though they remain two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox in the race for the top spot in the wild card, the grip on that spot is tenuous.
The frustration is clearly mounting for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as he was ejected in the loss for arguing balls and strikes/defending his pitching coach Matt Blake, who was also ejected.
For Boone, that is his 43rd career ejection, per @StatsCentre. That ties him with Hall of Fame skipper Earl Weaver for fourth-most ejections within a manager's first eight seasons. Only Ron Gardenhire (46), John McGraw (50) and Paul Richards (60) have more.
Boone has gone 659-475 in his career with New York, leading them to the American League pennant in 2024. Despite his overall success, he has yet to win the World Series, and that could put him on the hot seat if New York is unable to replicate last year's World Series trip.
As for Weaver, he's one of the most well-known managers in baseball history. He went 1,480-1,060 in 17 years with the Baltimore Orioles. He won four American League pennants and helped the O's capture the 1970 World Series.
The Yankees will get a much-needed off-day on Thursday before starting another difficult series on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from New York is 7:05 p.m. ET.
