New York Yankees Skipper Just Tied Hall of Fame Manager in Dubious Baseball History

Most ejections by a manager within their first 8 career MLB seasons:

60- Paul Richards (1951-58)

50- John McGraw (1899, '01-07)

46- Ron Gardenhire (2002-09)

43- #Yankees Aaron Boone (2018-25)

43- Earl Weaver (1968-75)

41- Leo Durocher ('39-46)

39- Charlie Manuel (2000-02, '05-09)