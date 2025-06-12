Fastball

New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Keeps Blasting Home Runs, Making History

Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run in three games against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, slotting the New York Yankees superstar into multiple pages of the MLB history books.

Sam Connon

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Judge, as per usual, is on a tear at the moment.

The New York Yankees slugger has continued his dominant season at the plate by blasting four home runs in his last three games. His latest moonshot came in the seventh inning of Wednesday's showdown with the Kansas City Royals, bringing him to 25 on the season.

Judge is batting .394 with a 1.269 OPS and 5.6 WAR through the first 66 games of the 2025 campaign. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Judge is the first player with at least 25 home runs and a batting average of .385 or above through his team's first 66 games of a season.

The reigning AL MVP stands alone in the history books in that regard, but he has some iconic company when looking at another grouping of his eye-popping stats.

As noted by OptaSTATS, only one other player in MLB history had posted a batting average of .390 or above with at least 25 home runs, 45 walks and five stolen bases over any 66-game span in a single season prior to Judge. Babe Ruth did so in 1920, 1921, 1926 and 1930.

Judge and the Yankees close out their series with the Royals on Thursday. From there, they will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Related MLB Stories

  • MAYER BREAKS OUT: Marcelo Mayer became the ninth-youngest Boston Red Sox player ever to go yard twice in a game at Fenway Park, belting two homers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
  • BLUE JAYS STAY HOT: A third consecutive win helped the Toronto Blue Jays improve to 12-2 over their last 14, good for one of the best stretches the franchise has had in the last 30 years. CLICK HERE
  • CARROLL MATCHES MAYS: Corbin Carroll hit two triples in the Arizona Diamondbacks' win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, using his signature blend of speed and power to achieve a feat not seen in 70 years. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published |Modified
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History