New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Keeps Blasting Home Runs, Making History
Aaron Judge, as per usual, is on a tear at the moment.
The New York Yankees slugger has continued his dominant season at the plate by blasting four home runs in his last three games. His latest moonshot came in the seventh inning of Wednesday's showdown with the Kansas City Royals, bringing him to 25 on the season.
Judge is batting .394 with a 1.269 OPS and 5.6 WAR through the first 66 games of the 2025 campaign. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Judge is the first player with at least 25 home runs and a batting average of .385 or above through his team's first 66 games of a season.
The reigning AL MVP stands alone in the history books in that regard, but he has some iconic company when looking at another grouping of his eye-popping stats.
As noted by OptaSTATS, only one other player in MLB history had posted a batting average of .390 or above with at least 25 home runs, 45 walks and five stolen bases over any 66-game span in a single season prior to Judge. Babe Ruth did so in 1920, 1921, 1926 and 1930.
Judge and the Yankees close out their series with the Royals on Thursday. From there, they will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Related MLB Stories
- MAYER BREAKS OUT: Marcelo Mayer became the ninth-youngest Boston Red Sox player ever to go yard twice in a game at Fenway Park, belting two homers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
- BLUE JAYS STAY HOT: A third consecutive win helped the Toronto Blue Jays improve to 12-2 over their last 14, good for one of the best stretches the franchise has had in the last 30 years. CLICK HERE
- CARROLL MATCHES MAYS: Corbin Carroll hit two triples in the Arizona Diamondbacks' win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, using his signature blend of speed and power to achieve a feat not seen in 70 years. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.