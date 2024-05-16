New York Yankees Slugger Now Alongside Babe Ruth in Team History After Big Night
The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, 4-0, at Target Field. The win moves the Yankees to 29-15 and continues the dominance that they have long had over Minnesota.
Dating back to 2002, the Yankees and Twins have played 163 games against each other, with the Yankees going 145-18. Since the all-time wins record for a regular season (162 games) is 116 wins, the Yankees are essentially the best team in baseball history when it comes to playing the Twins.
In the win, Aaron Judge went 4-for-4 with a home run and three doubles. He also had two runs scored and two RBI, and is now hitting .255 for the season. The home run was his 11th of the year.
By virtue of having four extra-base hits, Judge put himself in some special company in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most games with 4+ extra-base hits, Yankees history:
Lou Gehrig: 5
Joe DiMaggio: 5
Aaron Judge: 2
Babe Ruth: 2
Any time that you can join Babe Ruth on a list, you've done something well. After a slow start, Judge has heated up in a big way, hitting .343 over his last 15 games and .423 over his last seven. He and Juan Soto pair to make arguably the best duo in baseball, although the Dodgers and Braves also factor into the conversation.
The Twins are now 24-18 after the loss and the two teams will play again on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as Clarke Schmidt (NYY) pitches against Joe Ryan (MIN).
