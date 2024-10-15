New York Yankees Slugger Moves Up Prestigious List in Team's Playoff History
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 on Monday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. In the win, both Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs for New York, who is seeking to win the World Series for the first time since 2009.
The Stanton blast was his second of the postseason, as he also hit one during the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.
It was his 13th career postseason homer for the Yankees, which moved him up that prestigious list in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most HR in Postseason, Yankees History:
Bernie Williams: 22
Derek Jeter: 20
Mickey Mantle: 18
Babe Ruth: 15
Giancarlo Stanton: 13
Aaron Judge: 13
Given the amount of times that the Yankees have been in the playoffs and the caliber of players that have played for the organization, even being on the list is an accomplishment for Stanton. The 34-year-old also has 29 playoff RBI in his career. He's a .278 lifetime hitter in the playoffs. All of his playoff numbers have come with New York.
This past regular season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBI. He has 429 lifetime homers in his career. He's in his 15th season with the Florida Marlins and the Yankees. This is his seventh year with New York.
Game 2 of the American League Championship Series is on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:38 p.m. ET. The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound while the Guardians will throw Tanner Bibee.
