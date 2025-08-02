New York Yankees Slugger Ties Hall of Famer Andre Dawson in Home Run History
The New York Yankees suffered a critical defeat on Friday night, dropping a 13-12 affair against the Miami Marlins in South Florida.
New York surrendered nine runs in the final three frames to earn the loss, with the bullpen additions of Camilo Doval, Jake Bird and David Bednar each playing a role in the collapse. The Yankees are now 60-50 through 110 games, and though they lead the battle for the top wild card spot in the American League, they are just 0.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox and 1.5 ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
On a positive note for the Yankees, slugger Giancarlo Stanton put together a solid contribution against his former team, going 1-for-5 with a three-run home run. The blast was his ninth of the season and the 438th of his career. That ties him with Hall of Famer Andre Dawson in baseball history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy.
Dawson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 after a career that spanned 21 years.
He spent 11 years with the Montreal Expos, six with the Cubs, two with the Red Sox and two with the Florida Marlins.
He hit those 438 career home runs and stole 314 bases. He had a lifetime batting average of .279.
He was an eight-time All-Star selection, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, a Rookie of the Year (1977) and an MVP (1987).
As for Stanton, he is in the 16th year of his career with the Marlins and Yankees. He has 1,129 career RBIs and is also a former MVP winner, winning his award with the Marlins.
The Yankees and Marlins will play again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
