New York Yankees Standout Makes Baseball History Over Last 100 Games
The New York Yankees got a much-needed win on Friday night by shutting out the Colorado Rockies, 3-0, at Yankee Stadium.
The win moves the Yankees to 76-53 on the year while the loss drops Colorado to 47-82. Since the Baltimore Orioles also won, the Yankees remain 1.5 games up on the O's in the American League East.
Carlos Rodon dominated on the mound, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings for New York. He gave up just four hits and walked one. He struck out five and moved to 14-8 on the year. In his second year in New York, Rodon is now carrying a 4.16 ERA.
At the plate, the Yankees were once again carried by superstar Aaron Judge. The presumptive American League MVP went 1-for-4 with a home run. That is his 49th of the season. He is on pace to hit more than 60 homers for the second time in his career.
Over the last 100 games, Judge has been on an incredibly historic pace. Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Last 100 games for the ' Aaron Judge:
.378 BA
45 HR
106 RBI
He's the first player in MLB history to hit .375 or better with 45+ HR and 100+ RBI over a 100-game span.
He's hitting .333 for the season with 119 RBI. While Judge is expected to win the MVP, he figures to battle it out with Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
Judge also won the award back in 2022.
The Yankees will take on the Rockies again on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.