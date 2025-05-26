Aaron Judge Currently on Pace to Join Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds in League History
The New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-4 at Coors Field. With the win, New York is now 32-20 through 52 games. They are in first place in the American League East while Colorado fell to 9-44, the worst record in baseball.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 in the win, raising his average back to .397. And though his average has dipped under .400, he's still in the running to be the first player in baseball history to have a .400 average for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
And if he doesn't achieve that history, he's got a chance to be in this historic group, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Aaron Judge's current 248 OPS+ would be the best in AL/NL history by a player not named Babe Ruth or Barry Bonds.
Judge has a .487 on-base percentage and a 1.246 OPS. The reigning American League MVP winner, he's on track to take home his third version of the award this season.
A .294 hitter lifetime, Judge has 333 homers and 763 RBIs. He has 18 home runs this season and 47 RBIs.
The Yankees will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.
The Yankees haven't named a starting pitcher as of this posting but the Angels will go with youngster Jack Kochanowicz. The right-hander is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA so far this season.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: