Yankees' Star is in Some Extremely Rare Company in Baseball History
The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Yankees are now 54-32 on the year. They are tied in the American League East race with the Baltimore Orioles.
Aaron Judge remained scorching hot in the win, going 2-for-4 with a home run. The home run is already his 31st of the season and he's on pace to challenge his MVP season of 2022, when he hit 62 home runs.
Judge has been so hot, that over the last 50 games, he's done things that have rarely been done in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
25+ HR & .500+ OBP in a 50-game span:
2024 Aaron Judge
2006 Ryan Howard
2001 Barry Bonds
1996 Mark McGwire
1930 Babe Ruth
h/t @ColeJacobson32 + @EliasSports
That's some extremely good company for Judge, as that list is filled with some of the best power hitters to ever play the game.
Judge is hitting .316 for the season with the 31 homers, 82 RBI and he's added five stolen bases. He's got an OPS of 1.144 and currently leads the majors in homers, RBI and he's second in batting average.
The 32-year-old is a lifetime .285 hitter who has already earned another All-Star Game berth. Now, he'll hope to take the Yankees to their first World Series since the 2009 season.
New York is off on Monday as there is an extremely light three-game schedule around baseball. They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 p.m. ET.
