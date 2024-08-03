New York Yankees Star Hits 40-HR Milestone, Joining Elite Group in History
The New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The loss moved New York to 65-46 on the year and kept them in a tie for first place in the American League East with the slumping Baltimore Orioles.
Despite the loss and missed opportunity to move into the division lead, the Yankees did get another special night from superstar Aaron Judge. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI. The home run was his 40th of the season and the RBIs were his 100th and 101st. He is the first player this season to reach both of those plateaus and he also became just the fourth Yankee in team history to have at least three different 40-homer seasons.
He joins Babe Ruth (11), Lou Gehrig (5) and Mickey Mantle (4) in that club and any time you can join those legends in history, you've done something right.
It's been an incredible year for Judge, who is now hitting .318 overall. He's carrying an absurd 1.144 OPS and was just named to his sixth career All-Star Game last month. Judge is closing in on the 300-career home run milestone as well. He's just three shy of that mark and should hit it within the month of August.
Judge is also on his way to winning his second American League MVP in the last three years. He previously won the award in 2022.
The Yankees and Blue Jays will play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET.
