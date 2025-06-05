Aaron Judge Joins Hall of Famer Ted Williams in Special Baseball History
The New York Yankees were blanked 4-0 by the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, but Aaron Judge has officially made some awesome history through 60 games.
Per Greg Harvey of @OptaSTATS on social media:
Aaron Judge has 88 hits and 41 walks through his first 60 games this season.
The last MLB player to reach those marks through 60 games of a campaign was Ted Williams in 1948 (91, 64)!
Judge was 2-for-4 on Wednesday and now owns a batting average of .389 and an OPS of 1.237. He's second in the American League with 21 home runs and also has 50 RBIs. The reigning American League MVP, he's on track to taking home his third version of the award this season. The 33-year-old is the most feared right-handed hitter in the game. A six-time All-Star, he's also a four-time Silver Slugger. The Yankees are 37-23 and in first place in the American League East.
As for joining Williams? That's elite company, as "The Splendid Splinter" is a Hall of Famer, a 19-time All-Star and a six-time batting champion.
Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martinez homered in the win for Cleveland while Luis L. Ortiz got the victory after 5.2 shutout innings. Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth as Cleveland moved to 33-27.
The two teams will finish out the series on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Slade Cecconi will pitch for the Guardians while Max Fried will take the ball for New York. He's gone 7-1 thus far with a 1.92 ERA.
New York will then host the Boston Red Sox over the weekend at Yankee Stadium.
