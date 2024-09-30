New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Re-Wrote the History Books in Probable MVP Season
The New York Yankees earned the top seed in the American League playoff picture this season after going 94-68. With that, they'll have a first-round bye and will await the winner of the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles, who are playing in the wild card round.
While there were several key contributors to the Yankees success, no one stands out above outfielder Aaron Judge. The presumptive favorite for the American League MVP, Judge hit .322 with a league-best 58 homers. He also produced 180 hits, a league-leading 144 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
He also led the league in walks (133) and on-base percentage (.458). If and when he wins the MVP Award, it will be his second MVP in the last three years, having also won in 2022.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Judge also re-wrote the analytical baseball record books.
highest wRC+ in a season, RHB, min 500 PA:
2024 Aaron Judge: 218
1924 Rogers Hornsby: 214
2022 Aaron Judge: 206
1998 Mark McGwire: 205
1994 Frank Thomas: 205
And this one:
highest wRC+ in a season, min 500 PA:
2002 Barry Bonds: 244
2001 Barry Bonds: 235
1920 Babe Ruth: 234
2004 Barry Bonds: 233
1923 Babe Ruth: 225
1957 Ted Williams: 223
2024 Aaron Judge: 218
1921 Babe Ruth: 218
Judge and Juan Soto, who was acquired via trade last offseason, make up the most powerful duo in the American League.
Despite his constant regular season success, Judge has struggled in his career during the playoffs. In 44 career playoff games, he's hitting just .211. He does have 13 homers, however.
The Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009.
