New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Makes Baseball History as He Hits 26th Birthday
Major League Baseball finally returns on Friday night with the beginning of the 2024 World Series. The series will pit the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees in a historic matchup. This is the 12th time that these two franchises have linked up in a championship setting, tying the record for most championship meetings in American pro sports (Lakers-Celtics).
The Yankees are seeking their first championship since the 2009 season while the Dodgers are looking for their first title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
If the Yankees are going to capture the title, they are likely going to need a big series from superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The sweet-swinging lefty helped send the Yankees to the World Series by hitting a three-run home in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
That came on the heels of an incredible regular season that saw Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He's likely to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting and he will command a deal of potentially $600 million this offseason as a free agent.
Game 1 of the World Series happens to fall on his 26th birthday, and Soto has made some incredible history already at his age.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Happy 26th Birthday to @JuanSoto25_ !
Most walks in MLB games before their 26th birthday:
Juan Soto, 769 < --- not a typo
Mickey Mantle, 668
Mel Ott, 626
Eddie Yost, 620
Bryce Harper, 585
The most disciplined hitter in the league, Soto is already a World Series champion (2019), a batting champion and a home run derby champion. He is a four-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who had a .419 on-base percentage this season.
Game 1 of the World Series is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.
