New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Makes Baseball History as He Hits 26th Birthday

Happy 26th Birthday to @JuanSoto25_ ! 🎂



Most walks in MLB games before their 26th birthday:

Juan Soto, 769 < --- not a typo 😮

Mickey Mantle, 668

Mel Ott, 626

Eddie Yost, 620

Bryce Harper, 585 pic.twitter.com/KODFv4K2b1