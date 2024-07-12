Yankees' Juan Soto Moving Up Impressive List in History with Strong Showing on Thursday

Most career games with at least a home run and multiple walks - Player by age 25 or younger:

29- Mickey Mantle

28- Jimmie Foxx

26- Eddie Mathews

24- #Yankees Juan Soto (Via his effort in Thursday's losing cause vs TB)

24- Ted Williams

21- Frank Thomas

21- Adam Dunn

21- Mike Trout pic.twitter.com/VWpW6jiGXE