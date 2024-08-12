Yankees Star Juan Soto Passes Ken Griffey Jr. in Incredible Baseball History
The New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now 70-48 on the season. They remain locked in a tie with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. As a result, both teams are also tied for the top spot in the American League wild card race.
The Yankees put on a powerful display in Sunday's victory, getting a home run from Aaron Judge and two blasts from star Juan Soto.
In Soto's case, they were his 29th and 30th bombs of the year, and they moved him past Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in some awesome baseball history.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Soto now has 190 career home runs, which passes Griffey Jr. on the list of "most home runs before turning 26."
Juan Soto now has 189 career HR, tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for 10th-most before turning 26, behind only:
Jimmie Foxx: 222
Eddie Mathews: 222
Alex Rodriguez: 216
Mel Ott: 211
Mickey Mantle: 207
Albert Pujols: 201
Frank Robinson: 200
Andruw Jones: 190
Mike Trout: 190
Again, that note was put out after Soto's first home run. He now has 190, which passes Griffey Jr. and ties him with both Mike Trout and Andruw Jones.
Since being acquired in a trade this offseason from the San Diego Padres, Soto is hitting .304 with the 30 homers and 82 RBI. He's one of the top sluggers in all of baseball at just 25 years old, having already made multiple All-Star teams, winning a battle title and capturing the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.
As for Griffey Jr., he's one of the best players in baseball history. He hit 630 career home runs over a 22-year career with the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.
