Yankees Star Juan Soto Passes Ken Griffey Jr. in Incredible Baseball History

Juan Soto now has 189 career HR, tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for 10th-most before turning 26, behind only:



Jimmie Foxx: 222

Eddie Mathews: 222

Alex Rodriguez: 216

Mel Ott: 211

Mickey Mantle: 207

Albert Pujols: 201

Frank Robinson: 200

Andruw Jones: 190

Mike Trout: 190