Aaron Judge and Juan Soto Aiming to Join Incredibly Historic Club in 2024
The New York Yankees enter play on Friday at 72-50 and deadlocked in a tie with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East race.
The reason for the Yankees success this season? It's pretty easy to see that the Yanks are where they are because of the unbelievable production that they've gotten from both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Each of them has at least 34 homers and each of them is carrying an OPS over 1.000, making them the most feared duo in all of baseball. They are aiming to join a very rare and prestigious club in baseball history this season as well.
Per Baseball Reference:
There have only been four instances of teammates having 40+ HR and 100+ BB in the same season.
Soto needs just 6 more home runs for him and Judge to join that exclusive list. They would join Norm Cash and Rocky Colavito (1961 Tigers), Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth (1931 Yankees), Ruth and Gehrig (1930 Yankees) and Ruth and Gehrig (1927 Yankees).
The Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers this weekend in a special "Player's Weekend" series. They'll play Friday and Saturday at Comerica Park in Detroit before traveling to Williamsport, Penn. for the annual "Little League Classic" game on "Sunday Night Baseball."
The game happens each year and coincides with the Little League World Series. It's one of the crown jewel's of the baseball calendar every year.
First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers are coming off a sweep of the Mariners.
