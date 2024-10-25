New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Set to Make History in Game 1 of World Series

Gerrit Cole will be the 10th pitcher to start a World Series Game 1 with multiple teams, joining:



Cliff Lee TEX, PHI

Curt Schilling PHI, AZ

Don Gullett CIN, NYY

Jack Morris MIN, DET, TOR

Jon Lester BOS, CHC

Justin Verlander DET, HOU

Paul Derringer CIN, STL

Rube Marquard BRO, NYG…