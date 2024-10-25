Fastball

New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Set to Make History in Game 1 of World Series

Gerrit Cole already made the World Series with the Houston Astros, and now he has a chance to win a ring with the New York Yankees in 2024.

Sam Connon

Oct 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gerrit Cole is one of the few players on the New York Yankees with any experience in the Fall Classic, setting him up to make history Friday night.

Cole will take the bump to start Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to get the ball rolling on the road for the Yankees. It marks his second time in the spot, considering he filled the same role for the Houston Astros back in 2019.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Cole will become the 10th player in MLB history to start Game 1 of the World Series with multiple teams.

Jack Morris is the only pitcher ever to do so with three teams – the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays – while Cliff Lee, Curt Schilling and Justin Verlander are among those who have done it twice.

Cole didn’t fare too well five years ago, allowing five earned runs in 7.0 innings during Game 1. The Washington Nationals went on to win 5-4 that night before winning the title in seven.

That stands out as one of the least effective starts of Cole’s postseason career. Overall, he is 11-6 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.028 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has won all three of Cole’s starts this October, so the 34-year-old righty will either keep that streak going or fall back on what he did to open the 2019 World Series.

This time, Cole has a Cy Young under his belt, and now he has another shot at a ring.

First pitch for Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Full playoff schedule in real time

  • MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History