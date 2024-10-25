New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Set to Make History in Game 1 of World Series
Gerrit Cole is one of the few players on the New York Yankees with any experience in the Fall Classic, setting him up to make history Friday night.
Cole will take the bump to start Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to get the ball rolling on the road for the Yankees. It marks his second time in the spot, considering he filled the same role for the Houston Astros back in 2019.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Cole will become the 10th player in MLB history to start Game 1 of the World Series with multiple teams.
Jack Morris is the only pitcher ever to do so with three teams – the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays – while Cliff Lee, Curt Schilling and Justin Verlander are among those who have done it twice.
Cole didn’t fare too well five years ago, allowing five earned runs in 7.0 innings during Game 1. The Washington Nationals went on to win 5-4 that night before winning the title in seven.
That stands out as one of the least effective starts of Cole’s postseason career. Overall, he is 11-6 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.028 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
New York has won all three of Cole’s starts this October, so the 34-year-old righty will either keep that streak going or fall back on what he did to open the 2019 World Series.
This time, Cole has a Cy Young under his belt, and now he has another shot at a ring.
First pitch for Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.