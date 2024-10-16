New York Yankees Superstar Passes Teammate on Major List in Franchise History
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the American League Championship Series. The Yankees are now just two wins away from the World Series, a place they haven't been since 2009.
Despite winning the American League Central this year, Cleveland is two losses away from seeing its season end.
In the win, Yankees star Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. The home run was his first of the postseason and the 14th of his playoff career, moving him past teammate Giancarlo Stanton on a prestigious list in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most HR in Postseason, Yankees History
Bernie Williams: 22
Derek Jeter: 20
Mickey Mantle: 18
Babe Ruth: 15
Aaron Judge: 14
Giancarlo Stanton: 13
Given the age of the franchise and the amount of playoff runs they've had, to even be on this list is an amazing accomplishment for Judge. To be within one home run of Ruth is also truly amazing.
It's been a struggle this postseason for Judge, who is just 3-for-18 with the homer and four RBI. Despite the .167 batting average, he still has a .346 on-base percentage.
The presumed American League MVP this season, Judge hit .322 this season with 58 homers and 144 RBI. If he wins the MVP, it will be his second award in the last three years.
The Yankees and Guardians are off on Wednesday for a travel day but will resume the ALCS on Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. First pitch is 5:08 p.m. ET.
