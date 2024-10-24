Yankees Star Juan Soto Set to Make History Celebrating Birthday During World Series

Fastball

Juan Soto is turning 26 years old on Friday, which is the same day that the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in Game 1 of the World Series.

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after beating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field.
Friday will be a big day for Juan Soto, and not only because his New York Yankees will be playing in Game 1 of the World Series.

The All-Star outfielder also turns 26 years old on Friday. Any potential birthday party may have to wait, though, since he will be tasked with battling the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff all night long.

This isn't the first time Soto has played a World Series game on his birthday, either. Soto appeared in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series the same day he turned 21, back when he was still with the Washington Nationals.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Soto is set to become the fourth player in MLB history to play on his birthday in the World Series multiple times. He will be the youngest to achieve the feat, and the only one to do so with multiple teams.

Rafael Belliard did it three times with the Atlanta Braves in the 1990s. Maury Wills did it twice with the Dodgers in the 1960s, while Frankie Crosetti did it twice with the Yankees in the 1930s.

Belliard finished his career with one ring, paling in comparison to Wills' three and Crosetti's seven.

Although Soto hit .333 with three home runs, seven RBI, five walks and an 1.178 OPS across all seven games of the 2019 World Series, he went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in Game 3.

The Yankees are hoping Soto can avoid a lackluster performance like that five years later, since a Game 1 win on the road would be critical to their championship aspirations. Still, Soto has a World Series ring already, and he has proven more than capable of winning another this time around.

Soto is batting .333 with three home runs, eight RBI, seven walks and a 1.106 OPS so far this postseason.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast on FOX.

