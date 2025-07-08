New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Powered His Way Into MLB History Books Yet Again
The New York Yankees dropped two out of three against the New York Mets this past weekend, but Aaron Judge still played his part at the dish.
Judge hit home runs on Friday and Sunday, reaching base safely in all three contests at Citi Field. He is now batting .360 with 33 home runs, 21 doubles, 74 RBIs, 80 runs, 65 walks, a 1.202 OPS and a 6.6 WAR through 90 games in 2025.
According to OptaSTATS, Judge is now the first player in MLB history to hit 33 or more home runs before the All-Star break in three different seasons, having previously done so in both 2022 and 2024.
Judge, 33, has already been named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career. He is tracking not only to earn his fifth Silver Slugger, but possibly his third MVP honor as well.
After taking Monday off, Judge and the Yankees are set to resume play Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
