New York Yankees Take Playoff Rematch on Tuesday as Carlos Rodon Makes Team History
Carlos Rodon continued his dominant run on the mound for the New York Yankees on Tuesday as the Yanks beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, New York is now 37-22 and in first place in the American League East. Cleveland is 32-27 and in second place in the American League Central. This was a rematch of the 2024 American League Championship Series, which the Yankees won in five games.
As for Rodon, he was masterful over seven innings. He gave up just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out eight. He lowered his ERA to 2.49 for the year and moved to 8-3 overall. He also made some unique team history, according to Katie Sharp of Stathead.
Carlos Rodon Last 9 Games:
70 K, 9 Runs Allowed
He is the 1st pitcher in Yankees history with 70+ K and 9 or fewer Runs Allowed over any 9-game span within a season.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Yankees, Rodon is 83-66 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA. His work on the mound has helped alleviate the losses of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, who are out with injury. Cole will miss the entire season because of Tommy John surgery.
Offensively, the Yankees had just five hits. Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-3 in his first game back off the injured list. He hit a home run. Anthony Volpe homered as well.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
