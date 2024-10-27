New York Yankees Tie Wild Baseball History as Close Playoff Games Pile Up
The New York Yankees lost 4-2 on Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series. With another loss to the Dodgers, the Yankees are two losses away from seeing their season end.
They are seeking their first championship since the 2009 season and the 28th overall in franchise history. Los Angeles is going for its first title since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Though the Yankees lost, they are now a part of some interesting playoff baseball history. Before Game 2, the following was posted from @OptaSTATS on social media:
All 10 playoff games for the Yankees this postseason have been decided by three or fewer runs.
The only other MLB team to have at least 10 straight playoff games decided by three or fewer runs in a single year was the 1980 Phillies, who did so in all 11 of their games.
Well, with the 4-2 loss, the Yankees hit the mark again, tying those Phillies in the feat not seen for more than 40 years.
Here's a look at the Yankees game-by-game scores in these playoffs:
Yankees 6, Royals 5
Royals 4, Yankees 2
Yankees 3, Royals 2
Yankees 3, Royals 1
Yankees 5, Guardians 2
Yankees 6, Guardians 3
Guardians 7, Yankees 5
Yankees 8, Guardians 6
Yankees 5, Guardians 2
Dodgers 6, Yankees 3
Dodgers 4, Yankees 2
Sunday will serve as an off-day in the series with the team's traveling to New York. Game 3 will be played on Monday night with first pitching at 8:08 p.m ET.
