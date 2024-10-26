New York Yankees Trade Acquisition Ties World Series History in Game 1 Loss
The New York Yankees suffered a brutal 6-3 loss on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. The Yankees led the Dodgers 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth inning but Freddie Freeman ended the game with a walk-off grand slam off Nestor Cortes.
The Dodgers are three wins away from their first World Series title since 2020 while the Yankees are trying to rebound for their first title since 2009.
While the loss was certainly devastating, there were some real positives in the game for New York. Gerrit Cole pitched into the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit another home run in the playoffs and trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied some unique World Series history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 3 SB ties the World Series record, with:
2016 G5 Rajai Davis
2008 G3 B.J. Upton
1968 G3 Lou Brock
1967 G7 Brock
1965 G5 Willie Davis
1909 G3 Honus Wagner
Chisholm Jr.'s steal in the top of the tenth inning looked like it was going to fuel a Yankees win, as he stole third and then came into score, giving the team the 3-2 lead it couldn't hold onto.
Acquired from the Miami Marlins this July, the 26-year-old Chisholm Jr. hit .273 once he got to New York. He popped 11 home runs in just 46 games for the Yankees. He made the All-Star Game back in 2022 and is under team control with the Yankees through 2026.
Game 2 of the World Series is Saturday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.
