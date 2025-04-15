New York Yankees Trio Doing Something Not Seen in More Than 90 Years of Team History
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Monday in a playoff rematch from a year ago. With the win, New York is now 9-7 and in first place in the American League East while the Royals dropped to 7-9 and in third place in the American League Central.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his sixth homer of the year while Trent Trisham connected for his fourth and Ben Rice popped his fifth. Austin Wells also hit his third of the season.
Without Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, people wondered how the Yankees would find enough offernse this season, but so far, the trio of Rice, Grisham and Aaron Judge has been historically good.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees now have 3 players with at least 35 AB and at least .680 SLG (Judge, Rice, Grisham).
The only other season a Yankee team had a trio of players like that through 16 team games was 1932.
Last MLB team to do that thru 16 team games was 2006 Blue Jays.
Rice, 26, is hitting .300 with five homers, seven RBIs and two stolen bases. Grisham, acquired in the same deal that brought Soto to New York back in 2024, is hitting .343 with the four homers, 10 RBIs and a .410 on-base percentage.
Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is now hitting .367 with six homers, 20 RBIs and two stolen bases.
The Yankees and Royals will play each other again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
