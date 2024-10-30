New York Yankees' Young Duo Makes Baseball History in Game 4 of World Series
The New York Yankees kept their season alive on Tuesday night, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees are still down 3-1, but they've extended the season by at least one more day, which is all they can ask for at this point.
Usually, the Yankees lineup is boosted by veterans like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but Game 4 was all about the young players. Second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, four RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Rookie catcher Austin Wells went 2-for-3 with a homer and a steal as well.
According to Yankees stat expert Katie Sharp, the duo of Volpe and Wells made some unique World Series history.
Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe are the 1st set of teammates age 25 or younger in MLB history to each hit a HR and steal a base in the same World Series game
Volpe is hitting .273 for the playoffs while Wells is hitting just .130. The Yankees had nine hits in all and they capitalized by scoring five runs in the eighth inning to help put the game out of reach.
The two teams will square off again in Game 5, which is set for Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. It will be the final game of the year in New York as the series will shift to Los Angeles if necessary for Games 6 and 7.
First pitch is 8:08 p.m. ET.
