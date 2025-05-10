New York Yankees' Youngster Makes Incredible Team History in Friday Blowout
The New York Yankees routed the Athletics 10-2 on Friday night, taking Game 1 of a three-game set in West Sacramento.
New York moved to 22-16 with the win, while the A's dropped to 20-19 and are losers of three straight.
Yankees' youngster Jasson Dominguez fueled the victory for New York, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs, including a grand slam.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's the youngest player (22 years, 91 days) in Yankees history with a three-homer game.
Nicknamed "The Martian," Dominguez is a former top prospect who is trying to find his footing in the big leagues. He's hitting .250 this season through 108 at-bats, popping five home runs and driving in 19. He's carrying a .339 on-base percentage and has three stolen bases.
Lifetime, he's a .231 hitter. He made his debut in 2023 at the end of the season, but missed a fair amount of time in 2024 because of Tommy John surgery. He played only 18 games in the majors last season as the Yankees advanced all the way to the World Series.
Dominguez will look to follow up his strong performance on Saturday as the Yankees take on the Athletics for Game 2. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET as left-hander Carlos Rodon (NYY) pitches against left-hander JP Sears (ATH).
Rodon is off to a strong start this season, going 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA. Sears, a soft-tosser, has also pitched well. He's 4-2 with a 2.93.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: