New York Yankees Youngster Makes Recent Team History in Loss on Thursday
The New York Yankees were throttled 9-4 by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night to fall to 68-48 on the year. That loss keeps them tied with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East as neither team can separate from the other right now.
Despite the loss, youngster Oswaldo Cabrera made some impressive recent team history by hitting a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off flamethrower Ben Joyce.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Oswaldo Cabrera’s HR came off a 101.7 mph pitch
that’s the fastest pitch a Yankee has homered off of under pitch tracking (2008)
Joyce is among the top arms in all of baseball so to turn around one of his fastballs is certainly impressive. It's also impressive because Cabrera didn't start the game. He got only one at-bat after entering for Anthony Volpe.
The 26-year-old Cabrera has spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues, all with the Yankees. He's a .230 career hitter through 699 at-bats. This year, he's hitting .243 with eight homers, 34 RBI and three stolen bases. He's posted a .663 OPS. As a whole, the Yankees had eight hits in this loss, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitting another home run.
The Yankees will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. as Cody Bradford (TEX) pitches against Carlos Rodon (NYY).
Rodon is 12-7 this year with a 4.37 ERA. Bradford is 3-0 with a 3.96.
