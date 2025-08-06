Newly Acquired Relief Pitcher Makes Rare Chicago Cubs History
What a difference a day can make.
On Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge entered a tie game in the seventh inning. But he left after allowing four hits, four earned runs and a three-run home run while recording just one out in the 5-1 loss. Some Cubs fans booed as he walked to the dugout.
Manager Craig Counsell called upon Kittredge again on Wednesday against the Reds, giving the 35-year-old right-hander a shot at revenge. And he bounced back in a big way.
Kittredge recorded an immaculate inning in the seventh, meaning he threw nine total pitches, all for strikes, resulting in three strikeouts. He struck out Reds designated hitter Austin Hays, second baseman Gavin Lux and catcher Tyler Stephenson with the exact same pitch sequence in each at-bat: two sinkers and a wipeout slider for three swinging strikeouts.
That made Kittredge the sixth pitcher in Cubs history to throw an immaculate inning, per Marquee Network. The Cubs acquired Kittredge in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday in exchange for shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz, the Cubs' No. 17 prospect.
He's the first Cubs pitcher to do so since Hayden Wesneski in Pittsburgh on Sept 22, 2022. Here's what the Cubs starting lineup looked like that day.
Chicago Cubs lineup 9/22/2022
Zach McKinstry, 2B
Ian Happ, LF
Franmil Reyes, DH
Yan Gomes, C
David Bote, 3B
Alfonso Rivas, 1B
Nelson Velazquez, RF
Michael Hermosillo, CF
Christopher Morel, SS
The Cubs went on to beat the Reds 6-1, with home runs by Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ. They have an off day Thursday before beginning a series in St. Louis on Friday.
Related MLB stories
- CUBS STARTER INJURED: Michael Soroka's velocity had been down in his last few starts with the Washington Nationals, and he left his first start with the Cubs on Monday with right shoulder discomfort. CLICK HERE
- CROSSTOWN TRADE FIZZLES OUT: The White Sox and Cubs discussed a trade involving a starting pitcher, but it didn't come to fruition. CLICK HERE
- SOX KEEP LUIS ROBERT JR.: Despite being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, the former All-Star center fielder will stay in Chicago. CLICK HERE