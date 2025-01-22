Newly-Minted Baseball Hall of Famer CC Sabathia All Over Baseball History Books
Congratulations are in order for longtime ace lefty CC Sabathia, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Tuesday night.
Sabathia, who spent 19 years in the big leagues, will go into Cooperstown in a ceremony on July 27. He'll go in alongside Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner, who were both elected as well. Dick Allen and Dave Parker will enter via the Classic Era Committee.
One of the best pitchers of his generation, Sabathia was a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young winner and a World Series champion, having won the title in 2009 with the New York Yankees.
He spent 11 years in New York, eight years with the Cleveland Indians and part of one season with the Milwaukee Brewers. In addition to his title, he got to the playoffs ten times in his career.
Lifetime, Sabathia was 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA. He won 21 games back in 2010 and led the majors in innings pitched (241.0) back in 2007. Extremely durable, he made 30 starts or more in 12 different seasons.
His name is littered all over the baseball history books, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
finished top-5 in Cy Young voting for 5+ straight years, including at least 1 win:
Max Scherzer, 2013-19 (3 wins)
Clayton Kershaw, 2011-17 (3)
CC Sabathia, 2007-11 (1)
Roy Halladay, 2006-11 (1)
Johan Santana, 2004-08 (2)
Greg Maddux, 1992-98 (4)
@EliasSports
pitchers with 195+ strikeouts in at least 6 straight seasons, since 1900:
Bert Blyleven
Roger Clemens
Randy Johnson
Walter Johnson
Sandy Koufax
Mickey Lolich
Sam McDowell
Tom Seaver
Rube Waddell
CC Sabathia
Félix Hernández
Max Scherzer
Clayton Kershaw
Chris Sale
most strikeouts, LHP all-time:
Randy Johnson: 4,875
Steve Carlton: 4,136
CC Sabathia: 3,093
Clayton Kershaw: 2,968
Mickey Lolich: 2,832
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.